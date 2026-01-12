Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents "Picasso-Klee-Matisse: Masterpieces from the Museum Berggruen" opening day

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will host the U.S. debut of a selection of modern masterworks by Pablo Picasso, Paul Klee, Henri Matisse, Alberto Giacometti and other figures of the postwar European avant-garde, assembled by the famed gallerist and collector Heinz Berggruen.

"Picasso-Klee-Matisse: Masterpieces from the Museum Berggruen" explores Berggruen’s relationship with the artists, literary community and art-market network to which he was intimately connected in postwar Paris, through his Berggruen & Cie gallery on Rue de l’Université.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 13.

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will host the U.S. debut of a selection of modern masterworks by Pablo Picasso, Paul Klee, Henri Matisse, Alberto Giacometti and other figures of the postwar European avant-garde, assembled by the famed gallerist and collector Heinz Berggruen.

"Picasso-Klee-Matisse: Masterpieces from the Museum Berggruen" explores Berggruen’s relationship with the artists, literary community and art-market network to which he was intimately connected in postwar Paris, through his Berggruen & Cie gallery on Rue de l’Université.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 13.

WHEN

WHERE

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://www.mfah.org/art/exhibitions/masterpieces-from-the-museum-berggruen

TICKET INFO

$20-$24; free for MFAH members and 12 years old and younger.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.