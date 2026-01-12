Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents "Picasso-Klee-Matisse: Masterpieces from the Museum Berggruen" opening day

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will host the U.S. debut of a selection of modern masterworks by Pablo Picasso, Paul Klee, Henri Matisse, Alberto Giacometti and other figures of the postwar European avant-garde, assembled by the famed gallerist and collector Heinz Berggruen.

"Picasso-Klee-Matisse: Masterpieces from the Museum Berggruen" explores Berggruen’s relationship with the artists, literary community and art-market network to which he was intimately connected in postwar Paris, through his Berggruen & Cie gallery on Rue de l’Université.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 13.