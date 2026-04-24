Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Hew Locke: "Passages" opening day

Guyanese-British artist Hew Locke combines found materials and imagery to create theatrical tableaux that address iconographies of empire, history and collective memory. The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will present Hew Locke: "Passages." the most comprehensive survey to date devoted to the work of this artist.

Spanning the 1990s through to the present, "Passages" showcases the spectrum of Locke’s practice, with over 40 sculptures, collages, and assemblages that examine the histories of colonialism across five continents, filtered through present-day realities of global trade, migration and diaspora.

Highlights of the exhibition include examples of Locke’s richly detailed "Infanta" charcoal drawings (1998), which reinterpret the imperial portraits of Diego Velázquez; his altered royal coats of arms and historic stock-share certificates (2004-2014); his suspended sailing vessels, which summon up both trans-Atlantic histories of enslavement and current refugee crises (2016-2022); and his reimagining of commemorative equestrian monuments: "Sikander" (2010), "Ambassador 1" (2021) and "Ambassador 4" (2022).

The exhibition will remain on display through September 13.