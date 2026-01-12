Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Ernesto Neto: "SunForceOceanLife" opening day

eventdetail
Photo by Albert Sanchez

Ernesto Neto: "SunForceOceanLife" is a soaring crochet installation that fills the space with spiraling color and movement. First commissioned by the MFAH in 2021, the work suspends visitors 12 feet in the air as they navigate an interior network of hand-woven passages.

Constructed in vibrant yellows, greens, and oranges, the interactive environment reflects the cyclical forces of the sun and sea. Underfoot, soft plastic balls shift and roll, encouraging visitors to adjust their balance and become aware of their own bodies within the sculpture.

Rooted in a crochet technique passed down from his grandmother, Neto’s work merges craft traditions with contemporary practice. As part of the Museum’s ongoing engagement with Latin American art, Ernesto Neto: "SunForceOceanLife" joins a lineage of immersive installations that connect viewers to ideas of ecology, spirituality, and sensory awareness.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 7.

WHEN

WHERE

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://www.mfah.org/art/exhibitions/ernesto-neto-sunforceoceanlife-26

TICKET INFO

$20-$24; free for MFAH members and 12 years old and younger.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
