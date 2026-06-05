Movies at Miller: Haunted Mansion

Haunted Mansion is a 2023 horror comedy film that is the perfect thrill for Halloween night at Miller.

When widowed doctor Gabbie and her young son Travis move into a grand but suspiciously affordable New Orleans mansion, they quickly discover they’re not alone - and their new roommates have absolutely no intention of leaving. Desperate for help, they enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters, including a priest, a widowed scientist-turned-failed paranormal expert, a French Quarter psychic, and a crotchety professor.

Directed by Justin Simien and written by Katie Dippold, the film features an all-star cast, including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto as the iconic Hatbox Ghost.