Movies at Miller: Haunted Mansion

Haunted Mansion is a 2023 horror comedy film that is the perfect thrill for Halloween night at Miller.
When widowed doctor Gabbie and her young son Travis move into a grand but suspiciously affordable New Orleans mansion, they quickly discover they’re not alone - and their new roommates have absolutely no intention of leaving. Desperate for help, they enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters, including a priest, a widowed scientist-turned-failed paranormal expert, a French Quarter psychic, and a crotchety professor.
Directed by Justin Simien and written by Katie Dippold, the film features an all-star cast, including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto as the iconic Hatbox Ghost.
Haunted Mansion is a 2023 horror comedy film that is the perfect thrill for Halloween night at Miller.
When widowed doctor Gabbie and her young son Travis move into a grand but suspiciously affordable New Orleans mansion, they quickly discover they’re not alone - and their new roommates have absolutely no intention of leaving. Desperate for help, they enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters, including a priest, a widowed scientist-turned-failed paranormal expert, a French Quarter psychic, and a crotchety professor.
Directed by Justin Simien and written by Katie Dippold, the film features an all-star cast, including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto as the iconic Hatbox Ghost.
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TICKET INFO
Admission is free.