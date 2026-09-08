Moth presents Billy White

Nestled quietly in the heart of the city, West Dallas, an area long overlooked, is finally claiming its place on the modern rap map through the artistry of Billy White. Deeply rooted in his home soil, White's sound is a raw, authentic reflection of his environment. Known for his sharp songwriting and cinematic storytelling, he has consistently distinguished himself since transitioning from college to a full time music career in 2017.

While his journey has seen various iterations, White has fully embraced his given name, a tribute to his father, signaling a shift toward a more purposeful and transparent era of his craft. His music honors the foundation of hip hop, drawing inspiration from legends like Nas and 2PAC, while carving out a unique lane that transcends traditional genre boundaries.

White's discography serves as a powerful mirror to his life; tracks like "Who Dat" and "Mama" showcase his ability to blend gritty neighborhood narratives with deep, personal tribute. He continues to push his internal boundaries with records like "Me vs. Me," highlighting the mental and spiritual friction that comes with growth.

White is preparing to release his new project, It Almost Went Different. Representing a pivotal moment in his evolution, the EP serves as a soundtrack for the dreamers and a testament to the indomitable human spirit rising from West Dallas to the global stage