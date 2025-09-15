Moores Opera Center presents Hobson's Choice

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Moores Opera Center

A witty and heartwarming American opera inspired by the classic British play, Hobson's Choice is a charming tale full of humor, resilience, and unexpected romance. Set in turn-of-the-century Boston, the story follows the headstrong Maggie Hobson as she challenges her domineering father’s authority - and his refusal to let her marry. With sharp wit and unshakable determination, Maggie takes control of her future, leading to a series of comical and touching moments that celebrate love, independence, and the power of persistence.

A witty and heartwarming American opera inspired by the classic British play, Hobson's Choice is a charming tale full of humor, resilience, and unexpected romance. Set in turn-of-the-century Boston, the story follows the headstrong Maggie Hobson as she challenges her domineering father’s authority - and his refusal to let her marry. With sharp wit and unshakable determination, Maggie takes control of her future, leading to a series of comical and touching moments that celebrate love, independence, and the power of persistence.

WHEN

WHERE

Moores Opera House
3333 Cullen Blvd, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://www.uh.edu/kgmca/explore/events.php

TICKET INFO

$10-$20

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.