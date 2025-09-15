Moores Opera Center presents Hobson's Choice

A witty and heartwarming American opera inspired by the classic British play, Hobson's Choice is a charming tale full of humor, resilience, and unexpected romance. Set in turn-of-the-century Boston, the story follows the headstrong Maggie Hobson as she challenges her domineering father’s authority - and his refusal to let her marry. With sharp wit and unshakable determination, Maggie takes control of her future, leading to a series of comical and touching moments that celebrate love, independence, and the power of persistence.