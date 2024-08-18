Moore Vision Entertainment presents Matilda

Moore Vision Entertainment and Broadway Bound Youth Musical Theatre will present Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical.

Matilda, a brilliant little girl with a big heart and even bigger dreams, goes on an extraordinary journey of self-discovery. She takes on the formidable Miss Trunchbull, champions the power of books, and inspires everyone to stand up for what they believe in.

Packed with laughter, heartwarming moments, and unforgettable songs, the musical adaptation brings Dahl's beloved classic to life like never before.