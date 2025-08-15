Moody Center for the Arts presents Yifan Jiang: "Off the Wall" opening reception

Yifan Jiang, courtesy of the artist. Tonee Harbert

The Brochstein Pavilion at the Moody Center for the Arts will celebrate the next installation in the Moody's "Off the Wall" series, featuring the work of Yifan Jiang. There will be light bites and drinks and a chance to hear from the artist and curator.

WHEN

WHERE

Rice University Moody Center For The Arts
6100 Main Street, MS-480, Houston, TX 77005, 6100 Main MS-550, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://moody.rice.edu/events/opening-reception-wall-yifan-jiang

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

