Moody Center for the Arts presents Tent Series: Lorena Molina and Sindhu Thirumalaisamy opening reception

Moody Center for the Arts

Moody Center for the Arts will celebrate the large-scale murals by local artists by Lorena Molina and Sindhu Thirumalaisamy, installed on south side of campus, across Loop Road from Herring Hall on Rice University's campus.

In the fourth round of commissions for the Tent Series, the Moody continued to engage with Houston-based artists inviting them to respond to the current moment and the campus environment with interventions intended to foster conversation in the academic year ahead.

WHEN

WHERE

Robert R. Herring Hall
Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/opening-reception-for-tent-series-lorena-molina-and-sindhu-thirumalaisamy-tickets-975763343427?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

