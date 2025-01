Celebrate the spring season with the genre-bending sounds of singer-songwriter Madison McFerrin at Spring Fling, the Moody's annual outdoor concert. There will be complimentary drinks and after-hours access to the galleries.

McFerrin’s distinct vocal and meticulously layered stylings of a capella and self-harmonizing culminate in work that blends the genres of R&B, pop, soul, and jazz, all with a sense of softness.