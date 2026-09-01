Moody Center for the Arts presents Sharmistha Ray: "Platform" opening reception
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Sharmistha Ray, photo by Zachary Riggleman
The Moody Center for the Arts and artist Sharmistha Ray will celebrate the opening of their new work for the "Platform" series, sited at the east entrance of Fondren Library. The event will feature a performance by New York-based dancer Jasmine Hearn and Houston-based vocalist jhon r. stronks. Comments from the artists and reception will follow.
The Moody Center for the Arts and artist Sharmistha Ray will celebrate the opening of their new work for the "Platform" series, sited at the east entrance of Fondren Library. The event will feature a performance by New York-based dancer Jasmine Hearn and Houston-based vocalist jhon r. stronks. Comments from the artists and reception will follow.
WHEN
WHERE
Rice University Moody Center For The Arts
6100 Main Street, 1827, 6100 Main MS-550 MS-480, Houston, TX 77005, USA