Moody Center for the Arts presents Sharmistha Ray: "Platform" opening reception

eventdetail
Sharmistha Ray, photo by Zachary Riggleman

The Moody Center for the Arts and artist Sharmistha Ray will celebrate the opening of their new work for the "Platform" series, sited at the east entrance of Fondren Library. The event will feature a performance by New York-based dancer Jasmine Hearn and Houston-based vocalist jhon r. stronks. Comments from the artists and reception will follow.

The Moody Center for the Arts and artist Sharmistha Ray will celebrate the opening of their new work for the "Platform" series, sited at the east entrance of Fondren Library. The event will feature a performance by New York-based dancer Jasmine Hearn and Houston-based vocalist jhon r. stronks. Comments from the artists and reception will follow.

WHEN

WHERE

Rice University Moody Center For The Arts
6100 Main Street, 1827, 6100 Main MS-550 MS-480, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://moody.rice.edu/events/opening-reception-platform-sharmistha-ray

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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