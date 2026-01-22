Moody Center for the Arts presents Raveena: Spring Fling 2026
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Raveena
Raveena will headline Spring Fling, Moody Center for the Arts' annual outdoor music concert series. Presenting a warm mix of R&B, dream-pop, and Indian classical influences, Raveena’s soulful delivery is rooted in both Western and South Asian inspirations. Guests will enjoy free entry to the event and the galleries as well as complimentary drinks.
Raveena will headline Spring Fling, Moody Center for the Arts' annual outdoor music concert series. Presenting a warm mix of R&B, dream-pop, and Indian classical influences, Raveena’s soulful delivery is rooted in both Western and South Asian inspirations. Guests will enjoy free entry to the event and the galleries as well as complimentary drinks.
WHEN
WHERE
Rice University Moody Center For The Arts
6100 Main Street, 1827, 6100 Main MS-550 MS-480, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://moody.rice.edu/events/raveena
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.