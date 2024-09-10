Moody Center for the Arts presents Rafael Lozano-Hemmer: "Climate Parliament" opening reception

WHEN
Moody Center for the Arts will celebrate the newest addition to the Rice Public Art collection, "Climate Parliament" by Mexican-Canadian artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer. A presentation by Lozano-Hemmer and a panel discussion with Rice Faculty Dominique Boyer and Sylvia Dee will start on the fifth floor of the O'Connor Building, followed by a reception with light refreshments at the site of the artwork on the first floor. Visitor parking is available at the South Founder’s Court.
Admission is free.