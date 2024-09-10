Moody Center for the Arts presents Rafael Lozano-Hemmer: "Climate Parliament" opening reception

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Antimodular

Moody Center for the Arts will celebrate the newest addition to the Rice Public Art collection, "Climate Parliament" by Mexican-Canadian artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer. A presentation by Lozano-Hemmer and a panel discussion with Rice Faculty Dominique Boyer and Sylvia Dee will start on the fifth floor of the O'Connor Building, followed by a reception with light refreshments at the site of the artwork on the first floor. Visitor parking is available at the South Founder’s Court.

WHEN

WHERE

Ralph S. O’Connor Building for Engineering and Science
Campanile Rd, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://moody.rice.edu/events/opening-reception-rafael-lozano-hemmer-climate-parliament

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

