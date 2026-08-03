Moody Center for the Arts presents "Radiant Geometries: Vectors of Knowledge from the Indigenous Americas" opening reception

Through a framing of North, Central, and South America as interconnected regions, "Radiant Geometries: Vectors of Knowledge from the Indigenous Americas" brings together contemporary Indigenous and Latin American artists whose practices illuminate knowledge as a living technology, through which the mathematical, metaphysical, and artistic realms converge.

At a moment when the social and environmental consequences of technological advancement are prompting global debate, this selection of works - among them paintings, sculptures, textiles, video works, and site-specific commissions - conveys relational teachings rooted in the Americas.

The exhibition features national and international artists, including Nanibah Chacon, Melissa Cody, Jordan Ann Craig, Patricia Domínguez, Sara Flores, Natalia Montoya Lecaros, Patrick Martinez, Cisco Merel, Caroline Monnet, and Eamon Ore-Giron, among others.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through December 19.