Moody Center for the Arts presents "Radiant Geometries: Vectors of Knowledge from the Indigenous Americas" opening reception

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Photo courtesy of Moody Center for the Arts

Through a framing of North, Central, and South America as interconnected regions, "Radiant Geometries: Vectors of Knowledge from the Indigenous Americas" brings together contemporary Indigenous and Latin American artists whose practices illuminate knowledge as a living technology, through which the mathematical, metaphysical, and artistic realms converge.

At a moment when the social and environmental consequences of technological advancement are prompting global debate, this selection of works - among them paintings, sculptures, textiles, video works, and site-specific commissions - conveys relational teachings rooted in the Americas.

The exhibition features national and international artists, including Nanibah Chacon, Melissa Cody, Jordan Ann Craig, Patricia Domínguez, Sara Flores, Natalia Montoya Lecaros, Patrick Martinez, Cisco Merel, Caroline Monnet, and Eamon Ore-Giron, among others.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through December 19.

Through a framing of North, Central, and South America as interconnected regions, "Radiant Geometries: Vectors of Knowledge from the Indigenous Americas" brings together contemporary Indigenous and Latin American artists whose practices illuminate knowledge as a living technology, through which the mathematical, metaphysical, and artistic realms converge.

At a moment when the social and environmental consequences of technological advancement are prompting global debate, this selection of works - among them paintings, sculptures, textiles, video works, and site-specific commissions - conveys relational teachings rooted in the Americas.

The exhibition features national and international artists, including Nanibah Chacon, Melissa Cody, Jordan Ann Craig, Patricia Domínguez, Sara Flores, Natalia Montoya Lecaros, Patrick Martinez, Cisco Merel, Caroline Monnet, and Eamon Ore-Giron, among others.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through December 19.

WHEN

WHERE

Rice University Moody Center For The Arts
6100 Main Street, 1827, 6100 Main MS-550 MS-480, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://moody.rice.edu/events/opening-reception-radiant-geometries

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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