Moody Center for the Arts presents Of the Soil: An Arkansas Anthology

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Geoff Winningham

The Moody Center for the Arts will present a staged reading of Of the Soil: An Arkansas Anthology, a theatrical adaptation by photographer and filmmaker Geoff Winningham, based on his 2014 book.

Directed by Rob Kimbro, this multidisciplinary production brings to life the people, architecture, and music of the American South through projected photographs, spoken monologues, and live performance. Drawing from Winningham’s extensive archive of more than 3,000 photographs and oral histories, Of the Soil presents several character-driven vignettes that unfold before images of the homes, churches, and gathering places that defined the narrator's community.

The result is a fusion of image, testimony, and music that evokes both the beauty and fragility of a disappearing way of life. The production features live music by fiddler Ross “Rooster” Holmes and bassist Maxwell Winningham, with original arrangements inspired by Southern folk traditions. Weston Twardowski, a transdisciplinary artist and educator, serves as dramaturg, and Arthur Gottschalk, Professor of Music Composition at Rice’s Shepherd School of Music, serves as music consultant.

Of the Soil exemplifies the Moody’s mission to incubate creative projects by Rice faculty, foster collaboration across disciplines, and leverage the arts as a lens for understanding culture and place.

The Moody Center for the Arts will present a staged reading of Of the Soil: An Arkansas Anthology, a theatrical adaptation by photographer and filmmaker Geoff Winningham, based on his 2014 book.

Directed by Rob Kimbro, this multidisciplinary production brings to life the people, architecture, and music of the American South through projected photographs, spoken monologues, and live performance. Drawing from Winningham’s extensive archive of more than 3,000 photographs and oral histories, Of the Soil presents several character-driven vignettes that unfold before images of the homes, churches, and gathering places that defined the narrator's community.

The result is a fusion of image, testimony, and music that evokes both the beauty and fragility of a disappearing way of life. The production features live music by fiddler Ross “Rooster” Holmes and bassist Maxwell Winningham, with original arrangements inspired by Southern folk traditions. Weston Twardowski, a transdisciplinary artist and educator, serves as dramaturg, and Arthur Gottschalk, Professor of Music Composition at Rice’s Shepherd School of Music, serves as music consultant.

Of the Soil exemplifies the Moody’s mission to incubate creative projects by Rice faculty, foster collaboration across disciplines, and leverage the arts as a lens for understanding culture and place.

WHEN

WHERE

Rice University Moody Center For The Arts
6100 Main Street, 1827, 6100 Main MS-550 MS-480, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://moody.rice.edu/events/soil-arkansas-anthology

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.