Moody Center for the Arts presents Moody Project Wall: Guadalupe Hernandez opening reception

Photoraphy by Jakayla Monay, courtesy of Weingarten Art Group and Houston Endowment

Moody Center for the Arts will celebrate original work from Guadalupe Hernandez at the opening reception for the Fall 2025 Moody Project Wall. Organized in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month, the event will include remarks from the artist and a special offering of tamales and Mexican hot chocolate. Guests will learn more about the work, titled "Hijos de la Virgen morena," and the creative contributions of Rice students who crafted papel picado elements through a series of artist-led workshops.

WHEN

WHERE

Rice University Moody Center For The Arts
6100 Main Street, MS-480, Houston, TX 77005, 6100 Main MS-550, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://moody.rice.edu/events/opening-reception-moody-project-wall-guadalupe-hernandez

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
