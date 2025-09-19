Moody Center for the Arts presents Moody Project Wall: Guadalupe Hernandez opening reception

Moody Center for the Arts will celebrate original work from Guadalupe Hernandez at the opening reception for the Fall 2025 Moody Project Wall. Organized in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month, the event will include remarks from the artist and a special offering of tamales and Mexican hot chocolate. Guests will learn more about the work, titled "Hijos de la Virgen morena," and the creative contributions of Rice students who crafted papel picado elements through a series of artist-led workshops.