Moody Center for the Arts presents Masako Miki: "Shapeshifters, Sprites, and Spirits" opening reception

"Shapeshifters, Sprites, and Spirits," Masako Miki’s first solo show in Texas, is a site-specific, sculptural installation that is populated with spirits, shapeshifters, and other changelings animated by a longing for recognition and connection amidst a rapidly changing world.

Rendered through Miki's vibrant visual language in a style informed by 20th century art movements, including Surrealism and manga, this exhibition interprets themes from Japanese folklore and brings them into relation with the present.

Reflecting the artist’s interest in storytelling and myth as forces that shape how the world is understood, the exhibition invites visitors to imagine how traditional stories can speak to contemporary socio-political realities, and how expressions of imagination and joy are radical acts with the potential to disrupt prevailing cultural discourse and inspire a more compassionate and harmonious future.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through August 15.