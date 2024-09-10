Moody Center for the Arts presents Karyn Olivier: "Off the Wall" opening reception

WHEN
Moody Center for the Arts will celebrate the latest installation in their "Off the Wall" series by artist Karyn Olivier.
"Off the Wall" at the Brochstein Pavilion is a partnership between the Moody Center for the Arts and the Core Residency Program at the Glassell School of Art at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. The series commissions Core residency program alumni to create a site-specific installation for this space that will be on view for one year.
Admission is free.