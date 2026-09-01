Moody Center for the Arts presents Dimensions Variable

eventdetail
Mayahuel Ceremony, courtesy of Danza Azteca Macuilxochitl

Inspired by the exhibition "Radiant Geometries," Moody Center for the Arts' Dimensions Variable program features performances by Danza Azteca Macuilxochitl and Nameless Sound. The event will feature live dance and music integrated into the gallery spaces and influenced by the works on view, which explore Indigenous knowledge systems and their longstanding relationship with mathematics, science, and technology in the Americas. Following the performances, visitors can enjoy a sweet treat from Morelia Gourmet Paletas.

Inspired by the exhibition "Radiant Geometries," Moody Center for the Arts' Dimensions Variable program features performances by Danza Azteca Macuilxochitl and Nameless Sound. The event will feature live dance and music integrated into the gallery spaces and influenced by the works on view, which explore Indigenous knowledge systems and their longstanding relationship with mathematics, science, and technology in the Americas. Following the performances, visitors can enjoy a sweet treat from Morelia Gourmet Paletas.

WHEN

WHERE

Rice University Moody Center For The Arts
6100 Main Street, 1827, 6100 Main MS-550 MS-480, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://moody.rice.edu/events/dimensions-variable-danza-azteca-macuilxochitl-nameless-sound

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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