Moody Center for the Arts presents Dimensions Variable

Inspired by the exhibition "Radiant Geometries," Moody Center for the Arts' Dimensions Variable program features performances by Danza Azteca Macuilxochitl and Nameless Sound. The event will feature live dance and music integrated into the gallery spaces and influenced by the works on view, which explore Indigenous knowledge systems and their longstanding relationship with mathematics, science, and technology in the Americas. Following the performances, visitors can enjoy a sweet treat from Morelia Gourmet Paletas.