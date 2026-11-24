Spanning three decades of Diana Thater’s career, "True Life Adventures" brings together early video installations and more recent works that examine humanity’s relationship to the nonhuman world. Featuring works rarely seen in the U.S. alongside others presented in new contexts, the exhibition traces Thater’s sustained interest in how animals are observed, represented, and understood through human-made frameworks.

The exhibition takes its title from Thater’s "True Life Adventures" (2018), a site-specific video projection that references the Disney-produced series of wildlife documentaries of the same name. Produced between 1948 and 1960, the films were influential in shaping popular perceptions of the natural world, presenting animal behavior through carefully constructed narratives that blurred the line between documentary and entertainment.