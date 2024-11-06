Moody Center for the Arts presents "Breath(e): Toward Climate and Social Justice" opening reception

The Moody Center for the Arts presents the exhibition "Breath(e): Toward Climate and Social Justice," a timely exhibition that considers art practices that address the climate crisis and its inevitable impact on social justice.

The Moody's iteration of "Breath(e)" will feature a selection of local and international artists, as well as new and modified works responding directly to Houston and the Gulf Coast. Exhibiting artists will include Brandon Ballengée, Mel Chin, Tiffany Chung, LaToya Ruby Frazier, Michael Joo, Xin Liu, Cannupa Hanska Luger, Yoshitomo Nara, Roxy Paine, Garnett Puett, Sandy Rodriguez, Sarah Rosalena, Clarissa Tossin, and Jin-me Yoon.



Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until May 10, 2025.