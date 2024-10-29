Moody Center for the Arts present New Art / New Music

At New Art / New Music, guests can experience musical responses to the Moody's current exhibition Do Ho Suh: "In Process," composed and performed by Shepherd School of Music students. Organized by Rice students Jaylin Vinson and Victor Cui, a series of original compositions will be played in the galleries, followed by a reception.

Rice University Moody Center For The Arts
6100 Main Street, MS-480, Houston, TX 77005, 6100 Main MS-550, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://moody.rice.edu/events/new-art-new-music-fall-2024

Admission is free.

