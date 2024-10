Monster Jam will be an adrenaline-charged weekend featuring heated rivalries, high-flying stunts, and fierce head-to-head battles. It will feature the Texas debut of four new Marvel Monster Jam trucks: The Amazing Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther, and Thor face off for the first time against fan favorites like the legendary Grave Digger plus the Houston premiere of the all-new Sparkle Smash, and more in Freestyle, Skills, and Racing competitions.