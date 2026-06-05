Moksh Community Arts presents Houston’s Got Bollywood - Bombay Express

Houston’s Got Bollywood - Bombay Express is a collaboration with a multi generational group of performers, using diverse dance styles including, folk dance, semi classical, Bolly hop, Indian contemporary dance, and Bollywood fusion, capturing the essence of popular Indian culture through Bollywood films.

The production explores the origin of dance and music in the historical context of Bollywood film Industry, until present times, as the central theme. The production is a visual and kinesthetic journey through different regions of India with its eclectic music, costumes, and dance in a way that it is woven together to create a rich tapestry through a Bollywood dance theatre production which is in essence Indian.

The performance will be presented four acts with an overture.