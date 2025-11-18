moe. in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Jamie Howard

moe. comes to Houston in support of their new album, Circle of Giants.

WHEN

WHERE

The Heights Theater
339 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/promo/id/-2852852648674119551

TICKET INFO

$48.44

