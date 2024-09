Stand-up comedian Mo Gilligan comes to Houston as part of his In The Moment World Tour. As one of the UK’s biggest comedy stars, he’s performed at London’s O2 Arena, released three stand-up specials, and has numerous TV credits to his name, including The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan (C4), That’s My Jam (BBC One), The Brit Awards (ITV1), and The Masked Singer (ITV1).