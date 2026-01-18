Mitochondria Gallery presents "Place of Repose III" opening reception

Mitochondria Gallery will present "Place of Repose III," the inaugural exhibition of 2026. This third iteration of the series brings together new paintings and sculptures by nine contemporary artists whose practices collectively examine the conditions, aesthetics, and cultural significance of rest.

The exhibition extends the project’s ongoing investigation into the spatial, psychological, and social dimensions of repose, foregrounding how individuals seek refuge within both interior and exterior environments. The works on view draw from the intimacies of domestic space, the restorative qualities of natural landscapes, interpersonal bonds, reflective self‑engagement, and inherited cultural rituals that shape understandings of rest and restoration.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 14.