Mitochondria Gallery presents "Place of Repose III" opening reception

Courtesy of Opeyemi Matthew Olukotun and Mitochondria Gallery

Mitochondria Gallery will present "Place of Repose III," the inaugural exhibition of 2026. This third iteration of the series brings together new paintings and sculptures by nine contemporary artists whose practices collectively examine the conditions, aesthetics, and cultural significance of rest.

The exhibition extends the project’s ongoing investigation into the spatial, psychological, and social dimensions of repose, foregrounding how individuals seek refuge within both interior and exterior environments. The works on view draw from the intimacies of domestic space, the restorative qualities of natural landscapes, interpersonal bonds, reflective self‑engagement, and inherited cultural rituals that shape understandings of rest and restoration.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 14.

WHEN

WHERE

Mitochondria Gallery
2220 Commerce St # D, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://mitochondriagallery.com/place-of-repose-iii/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
