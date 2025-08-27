Mitochondria Gallery presents "Makers of Legacy" opening reception

Mitochondria Gallery will present “Makers of Legacy,” a sculptural exhibition that celebrates the strength, leadership, and resilience of African women, whose impact reverberates across communities, histories, and generations.

Through the enduring medium of bonded marble, each sculpture embodies the weight of experience, the grace of perseverance, and the power of presence. Rooted in the cultural landscape of Africa, where women often exist within the tension of duty and desire, softness and strength, these works honor the complexity of what it means to be a woman and remain standing strong.

The material itself, bonded marble, serves as a metaphor for both strength and unity, reflecting the resilience that binds generations together.This exhibition is both a tribute and an acknowledgment of the women who came before, the women shaping the present, and the women whose legacies will guide the future. Through bonded marble, their stories are rendered visible, permanent, and profoundly inspiring.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 4.