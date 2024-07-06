Quantcast

Mitochondria Gallery presents "Gathering At Dawn" opening reception

Izere Antoine. Standing Strong. Oil on Canvas. 48 x 38 in. 2024.

Mitochondria Gallery will present their summer group exhibition, “Gathering at Dawn.” In the soft hues of the first light of dawn, hope and possibility emerge. “Gathering at Dawn” is not just an exhibition but a celebration of this transformative moment, where artists from Africa and the African diaspora unveil their fresh perspectives and narratives.

The exhibition features new works from Izere Antoine, Ejiro Fenegal, Tiemar Tegene, Nedia Were, Ismael Kwizera, Alex Peter Idoko, Kinglsey Obasi, and Unyime Edet. In the form of sculptures, paintings, collages, and printmaking, these artists challenge the boundaries of their artistic expressions. The exhibition is a tribute to the power of art to inspire, provoke, and unite, offering a glimpse into the myriad possibilities that await at the dawn of each new day.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 3.

WHEN

WHERE

Mitochondria Gallery
2220 Commerce St # D, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://mitochondriagallery.com/gathering-at-dawn/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

