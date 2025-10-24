Mitochondria Gallery presents Alex Peter Idoko: "Stillness in Transit" opening reception

Mitochondria Gallery will present “Stillness in Transit,” the debut solo exhibition by Alex Peter Idoko.

The exhibition is an examination of the interaction between introspection and movement as integral influences in the realization of identity. Idoko explores how conditions of tranquility and internal reflection coexist with the continuous transitions of life. Instead of conceiving stillness as inactivity and transit as movement, this body of work situates both as intertwined conditions that define human resilience and cultural continuity.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 29.