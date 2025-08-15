Missing Pieces Support Group presents Life After Loss 5K & Fun Run

The Missing Pieces Support Group presents the Life After Loss 5K & Fun Run, an event held in honor of Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month. The event aims to raise awareness, honor babies gone too soon, and support families navigating the grief of pregnancy or infant loss.

The event offers three ways to participate: a chip-timed 5K Run/Walk for all experience levels, a 1K Fun Run/Walk, and a Virtual Challenge, where participants can walk or run anytime, anywhere throughout October.

Proceeds go directly toward care packages, grief support services, and community resources provided by Missing Pieces Support Group. Participants are encouraged to wear pink and blue to visibly show solidarity with those affected by pregnancy and infant loss.