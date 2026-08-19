Missing Pieces Support Group Life After Loss 5K & Fun Run
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Missing Pieces Support Group
The Missing Pieces Support Group for the 3rd Annual Life After Loss 5K & Fun Run is a family-friendly event that includes a chip-timed 5K, 1K Fun Run/Walk, and virtual participation option in honor of Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month.
Proceeds support programs and resources for families navigating pregnancy and infant loss.
The Missing Pieces Support Group for the 3rd Annual Life After Loss 5K & Fun Run is a family-friendly event that includes a chip-timed 5K, 1K Fun Run/Walk, and virtual participation option in honor of Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month.
Proceeds support programs and resources for families navigating pregnancy and infant loss.