Missing Pieces Support Group Life After Loss 5K & Fun Run

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Missing Pieces Support Group

The Missing Pieces Support Group for the 3rd Annual Life After Loss 5K & Fun Run is a family-friendly event that includes a chip-timed 5K, 1K Fun Run/Walk, and virtual participation option in honor of Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month.

Proceeds support programs and resources for families navigating pregnancy and infant loss.

The Missing Pieces Support Group for the 3rd Annual Life After Loss 5K & Fun Run is a family-friendly event that includes a chip-timed 5K, 1K Fun Run/Walk, and virtual participation option in honor of Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month.

Proceeds support programs and resources for families navigating pregnancy and infant loss.

WHEN

WHERE

Mason Park
541 S 75th St, Houston, TX 77023, USA
https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Houston/MPSGLifeAfterLoss

TICKET INFO

$25-$40

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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