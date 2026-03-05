Miles for Migraine Houston

Miles for Migraine will host its 7th annual 2-mile Walk, 5K Run and Relax Houston event, a fundraiser for Migraine & Headache Awareness, Treatment & Research. It's more than a walk/run - participants can connect with their local migraine & headache community, listen to speakers, visit sponsors in the festival area.
WHEN
WHERE
Stude Park
Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://hou.milesformigraine.org
TICKET INFO
Free to walk; $15 for timed 5k run
