Miles for Migraine Houston

Photo courtesy of Miles for Migraine

Miles for Migraine will host its 7th annual 2-mile Walk, 5K Run and Relax Houston event, a fundraiser for Migraine & Headache Awareness, Treatment & Research. It's more than a walk/run - participants can connect with their local migraine & headache community, listen to speakers, visit sponsors in the festival area.

WHEN

WHERE

Stude Park
Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://hou.milesformigraine.org

TICKET INFO

Free to walk; $15 for timed 5k run

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
