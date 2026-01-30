Mighty Acorn Productions presents Red Maple

Red Maple is a delightfully zany comedy about love in mid-life, featuring two couples that are long-time friends who get together for a dinner party. As the evening progresses secrets begin cracking the surface of their shiny veneer.

The play is an expert mix of farcical extremes, moving pathos, and witty timing. Audiences will join a dinner party that will have them questioning the things they're laughing at, reevaluating their relationships, reaffirming the power of connection, and just plain enjoying the fact that, in spite of our own quirks and folly, we are all wonderfully human.