Mighty Acorn Productions presents Babette's Feast

In a remote village where tradition and sacrifice shape everyday life, the arrival of a mysterious outsider quietly transforms an entire community. Based on Isak Dinesen's short story made famous by the 1987 Academy Award-winning film, this stage production explores the extraordinary power of generosity, artistry, and human connection.

Filled with warmth, humor, and lavish grace, Babette's Feast invites audiences to discover how a single act of hospitality can awaken hope, heal old divisions, and remind us that life's greatest gifts are often the ones we least expect.