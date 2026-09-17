Mighty Acorn Productions presents Babette's Feast

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Mighty Acorn Productions

In a remote village where tradition and sacrifice shape everyday life, the arrival of a mysterious outsider quietly transforms an entire community. Based on Isak Dinesen's short story made famous by the 1987 Academy Award-winning film, this stage production explores the extraordinary power of generosity, artistry, and human connection.

Filled with warmth, humor, and lavish grace, Babette's Feast invites audiences to discover how a single act of hospitality can awaken hope, heal old divisions, and remind us that life's greatest gifts are often the ones we least expect.

In a remote village where tradition and sacrifice shape everyday life, the arrival of a mysterious outsider quietly transforms an entire community. Based on Isak Dinesen's short story made famous by the 1987 Academy Award-winning film, this stage production explores the extraordinary power of generosity, artistry, and human connection.

Filled with warmth, humor, and lavish grace, Babette's Feast invites audiences to discover how a single act of hospitality can awaken hope, heal old divisions, and remind us that life's greatest gifts are often the ones we least expect.

WHEN

WHERE

MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston
3400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://matchouston.org/events/2026/babettes-feast

TICKET INFO

$30

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