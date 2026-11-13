Midtown Houston presents Sounds of Midtown: A Jazzy Holiday Under the Stars

Midtown Houston presents an evening of live jazz, local shopping, and holiday activities in the heart of Midtown.

This year’s celebration brings a lineup of Houston talent, with DJ Stramango setting the soundtrack for the evening and City Bee serving as emcee. There will be live performances by Cliff Gordon, Jalen Baker, Horace Alexander Young, and Phoenix Rising Jazz.

The evening will also feature a special poetry performance by Aris Kian, Midtown Houston’s second Artist in Residence and Houston Poet Laureate from 2023-2025.

Beyond the stage, guests can enjoy free hot chocolate from Matcha Mother, holiday crafts for kids, and a special appearance by the Grinch.