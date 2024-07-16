Mercury Chamber Orchestra presents "Vivaldi and Telemann," which will include Baroque gems by Vivaldi, Telemann, and Handel in a concert featuring recorder virtuoso Vincent Lauzer. This performance will showcase the recorder in a unique audience experience, unveiling sonic beauty and musical fireworks.

Additionally, the concert will include Baroque compositions by Telemann, Haydn, and Purcell, all performed on historical instruments, recreating the composers’ intended sounds. This multimedia concert will incorporate projected visuals of the musicians, enriching the overall listening and viewing experience.

Mercury Chamber Orchestra consists of professional musicians including period instrument specialists, with many members having over a decade of experience with the ensemble. The orchestra is led by Artistic Director and co-founder Antoine Plante, and the performance will feature concertmaster and co-founder Jonathan Godfrey.