Mercury Chamber Orchestra presents Baroque to Boleros: Songs from Latin America, a musical journey that bridges centuries of sound and tradition.

Featuring Houston-based mezzo-soprano Cecilia Duarte, the program travels from the lively rhythms and elegant dances of the Baroque era to the passionate, instantly recognizable boleros of the 20th century, celebrating the depth and diversity of Latin American musical heritage.

Under the direction of Artistic Director Antoine Plante, Mercury brings these works to life using historical performance practice, creating an immersive and vibrant sound. Joined by Mercury’s core ensemble of strings, percussion, and guitar, Duarte’s expressive voice anchors a program filled with warmth, romance, and rhythmic vitality.