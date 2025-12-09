Meow Wolf presents New Year's Eve Celebration

Meow Wolf Houston

Visitors can step into 2026 through a portal of neon, sound, and swirling multiversal energy at Meow Wolf Houston's New Year’s Eve experience, designed for world-hoppers, dream-chasers, and anyone who likes their celebrations a little… stranger in the best way.

The entire exhibition will transform into a late-night labyrinth of beats and surreal wonder. Guests can wander the worlds, sip something sparkly, find a favorite corner of the cosmos, and let the DJs guide them toward a brand-new timeline.

There will be four Houston DJs across two realms, special NYE moments, a midnight countdown woven into the exhibition’s immersive environment.

WHEN

WHERE

Meow Wolf Houston's Radio Tave
2103 Lyons Ave Building 2, Houston, TX 77020, USA
https://tickets.meowwolf.com/events/houston/new-years-eve-2025/

TICKET INFO

