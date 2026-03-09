Meow Wolf Houston presents Adulti-Verse: TUTS x Back to the Future: The Musical

Adulti-Verse is slipping out of the present and straight into a Back to the Future: The Musical-inspired collision of immersive art, after-hours energy, and theatrical chaos.

In collaboration with Theater Under The Stars, the adults-only night invites visitors to explore Meow Wolf Houston after dark - soundtracked, costumed, and charged with cinematic nostalgia.

The night will include a themed DJ set from Brandon Airlines, a costume contest, games + prizes, and a street team from Theater Under the Stars with special ticket offers and surprises.