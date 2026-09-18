Mente presents Scroll Check Live Comedy Show

At Scroll Check Live, Latino comedians will pick apart the weirdest of the weird social media content and show audience members what to look out for before they share. The comedians take the crowd on a hilarious ride through the darkest corners of the Internet so they can help their families determine what’s real and what’s fake.
At Scroll Check Live, Latino comedians will pick apart the weirdest of the weird social media content and show audience members what to look out for before they share. The comedians take the crowd on a hilarious ride through the darkest corners of the Internet so they can help their families determine what’s real and what’s fake.