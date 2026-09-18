Mente presents Scroll Check Live Comedy Show

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Mente

At Scroll Check Live, Latino comedians will pick apart the weirdest of the weird social media content and show audience members what to look out for before they share. The comedians take the crowd on a hilarious ride through the darkest corners of the Internet so they can help their families determine what’s real and what’s fake.

At Scroll Check Live, Latino comedians will pick apart the weirdest of the weird social media content and show audience members what to look out for before they share. The comedians take the crowd on a hilarious ride through the darkest corners of the Internet so they can help their families determine what’s real and what’s fake.

WHEN

WHERE

The Riot Comedy Club
1925 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/scroll-check-live-comedy-show-presented-by-mente-tickets-2000291933018

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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