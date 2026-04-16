Mental Health America of Greater Houston presents Treasures of Texas Luncheon

Each year, Mental Health America of Greater Houston hosts the Treasures of Texas Luncheon, a gathering of community leaders, professionals, and advocates united by a shared commitment to advancing mental health care and support across Greater Houston. For more than 70 years, MHA of Greater Houston has championed mental health in the Greater Houston area.

The 2026 luncheon will feature best-selling author and podcast host, Nora McInerny, who is known for his storytelling around mental health, grief, and overcoming hardship, making difficult topics feel accessible rather than overwhelming.