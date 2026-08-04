Menil Drawing Institute presents "Fragility" opening day

"Fragility," which will feature more than 60 works, explores paper and its multi-faceted nature as an artistic material. Included are drawings that present a range of processes, such as piercing, abrading, stitching, and burning, as well as a display of paper sculptures.
Central to the Menil Drawing Institute’s mission is a receptiveness to how artists challenge the traditional understandings of the medium. This exhibition highlights one such throughline - how artists expand the field of drawing by highlighting the physical and sensorial attributes of the paper support.
It will remain on display through January 24, 2027.
"Fragility," which will feature more than 60 works, explores paper and its multi-faceted nature as an artistic material. Included are drawings that present a range of processes, such as piercing, abrading, stitching, and burning, as well as a display of paper sculptures.
Central to the Menil Drawing Institute’s mission is a receptiveness to how artists challenge the traditional understandings of the medium. This exhibition highlights one such throughline - how artists expand the field of drawing by highlighting the physical and sensorial attributes of the paper support.
It will remain on display through January 24, 2027.
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Admission is free.