Menil Drawing Institute presents "Fragility" opening day

"Fragility," which will feature more than 60 works, explores paper and its multi-faceted nature as an artistic material. Included are drawings that present a range of processes, such as piercing, abrading, stitching, and burning, as well as a display of paper sculptures.

Central to the Menil Drawing Institute’s mission is a receptiveness to how artists challenge the traditional understandings of the medium. This exhibition highlights one such throughline - how artists expand the field of drawing by highlighting the physical and sensorial attributes of the paper support.

It will remain on display through January 24, 2027.