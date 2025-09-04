Memorial Park Conservancy presents Live at Live Oak

Photo courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy

Memorial Park Conservancy invites the community to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month during Live at Live Oak. Each of the four music events in the series will be dedicated to a different cultural holiday, highlighting the rich diversity of the community.

The concerts will bring music, dance, and joy together under the stars to celebrate unique cultural traditions. Guests can enjoy live music, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and more.

Schedule of events

  • September 13: National Hispanic Heritage Month, featuring a performance by Mango Punch
  • October 25: Diwali
  • February 7: Lunar New Year
  • February 21: Black History Month

WHEN

WHERE

Clay Family Eastern Glades
Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/live-at-live-oak-tickets-1549846646039?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
