Memorial Park Conservancy presents Glow Through the Decades

Photo courtesy of Memorial Park Conservancy

Glow Through the Decades features a night of costumes, drinks, light bites, dancing under the stars, and lots of surprises while supporting the critical care of Memorial Park and the work of the Conservancy.

WHEN

WHERE

Memorial Park Running Center
7575 N Picnic Ln Building B, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://www.memorialparkconservancy.org/support/benefit-events/glowintheglades/

TICKET INFO

$65-$90
