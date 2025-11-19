Memorial Park Conservancy presents Deck the Park

Memorial Park Conservancy’s annual Deck the Park marks the kickoff of the Park’s month-long Holiday Lights display. The event will feature a variety of family-friendly activities, including letters to Santa and ornament decorating, a tree lighting ceremony, and an outdoor screening of the holiday classic, The Santa Clause, with popcorn and s’mores.

Guests can enjoy seasonal refreshments, including hot cocoa, apple cider, craft beer from Eureka Heights, and more. Holiday souvenirs and pre-order food items are available to add on when purchasing tickets.