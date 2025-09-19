Melody Locke Art presents "LUMENessence" opening reception

In "LUMENessence," Houston artist Melody Locke shares a collection of her lumen prints of leaves and flowers - images that rarely depict reality but instead evoke the landscapes of dreams. While some pieces clearly reveal recognizable trees and blossoms, others remain open to interpretation, inviting curiosity and reflection.

Alongside some of her favorite works, Locke introduces several of her newest creations. Her art conveys a profound appreciation for the peace and beauty of the natural world, a sentiment she hopes to share with viewers. Using black-and-white fiber photographic paper, she employs non-camera photographic processes to create colorful, ethereal images from botanical materials and fabric.

Although her lumen prints often resemble paintings, they are, in fact, photographs - an experimental practice with roots in the mid-19th century. Melody’s work encourages viewers to pause, look closely, and consider the mystery beyond the visible. By blurring the line between the real and the imagined, her prints remind us that the essence of a subject often lies just beyond what we can see.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through November 18.