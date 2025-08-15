MD Anderson presents Boot Walk to End Cancer

The 10th anniversary of MD Anderson’s Boot Walk to End Cancer will celebrate a decade of uniting supporters globally to give cancer the boot, promote community involvement, educate the public about cancer and raise vital funds for patient programs, research, prevention and education at MD Anderson.

Supporters from around the world will come together to walk 1.2 miles, while virtual participants can walk and celebrate from their own neighborhoods or public spaces. Participants can expect family-friendly entertainment and activities including live music, face painters, food trucks, MD Anderson’s Blood Bank mobile and Mobile Mammography, and prevention education activities.