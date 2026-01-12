McGovern Center for Humanities & Ethics and UTHealth present Burnout: The Music & Picture Show
Image courtesy of McGovern Center for Humanities & Ethics and UTHealth
A hybrid of paintings, music, and lived narrative, Burnout captures the slow slide into exhaustion and the strange, creative ways we find our way back. It's part concert, part confession, and part immersive picture show.
WHEN
WHERE
The Ensemble Theatre
3535 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://forms.gle/ypVL2FGP8e13CSG26
TICKET INFO
Admission is free with RSVP.
