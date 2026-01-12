McGovern Center for Humanities & Ethics and UTHealth present Burnout: The Music & Picture Show

A hybrid of paintings, music, and lived narrative, Burnout captures the slow slide into exhaustion and the strange, creative ways we find our way back. It's part concert, part confession, and part immersive picture show.

