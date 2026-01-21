McClain Gallery presents Tim Braden: "Small Works" opening reception

Image courtesy of Tim Braden

McClain Gallery will present Tim Braden: "Small Works," their second solo exhibition with the artist, featuring a selection of small paintings and works on paper. The exhibition coincides with the recent publication of Braden’s second monograph, I Can See All The Colours Now.

Braden is a London-based artist who works primarily in painting, incorporating a myriad of techniques and approaches. Using different types of paint, supports, and application to explore subtle shifts in space, mood and tone, Braden’s work is ultimately drawn from a close reading of his environment and an attempt to depict the act of looking at things.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 7.

WHEN

WHERE

McClain Gallery
2242 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77098, USA
https://www.mcclaingallery.com/exhibitions/tim-braden-small-works

