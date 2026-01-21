McClain Gallery presents Tim Braden: "Small Works" opening reception

McClain Gallery will present Tim Braden: "Small Works," their second solo exhibition with the artist, featuring a selection of small paintings and works on paper. The exhibition coincides with the recent publication of Braden’s second monograph, I Can See All The Colours Now.

Braden is a London-based artist who works primarily in painting, incorporating a myriad of techniques and approaches. Using different types of paint, supports, and application to explore subtle shifts in space, mood and tone, Braden’s work is ultimately drawn from a close reading of his environment and an attempt to depict the act of looking at things.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 7.